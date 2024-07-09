Police Commissioner interacts with institution heads

Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad N. Shashikumar on Tuesday visited various educational institutions in the twin cities and discussed with them issues concerning the safety of the students and the security arrangements.

Mr. Shashikumar, who recently took charge, has taken up various initiatives for maintaining law and order and also boosting the morale of the citizens.

The Police Commissioner on Tuesday visited Karnatak University and SDM Medical College in Dharwad, Principal of BVB College of Engineering and Technology and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi and sought information from them on the measures taken for the safety of the students. He also discussed with them the installation of CCTV cameras on the campuses of the institutions and sought their cooperation.

Subsequently, he visited Siddharoodh Mutt, Moorusavir Mutt, Fateh Shawali Dargah, Shanthinagar Church and other religious centres, sought blessings of the religious heads and also interacted with them on the measures to be taken during religious congregations, the need for proper security deployment and bandobast, traffic management and other issues.

On Monday, the Police Commissioner had conducted a parade of the 175 accused persons in the NDPS cases registered in the last decade in the twin cities. During the parade at CAR ground in Hubballi, the accused were warned of strict action if they were found involved in any sale and transport of narcotic drugs. The Police Commissioner said that they would keep a watch on the activities of these persons.