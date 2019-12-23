Police Commissioner appeals to people to send photos, videos of Mangaluru violence

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Monday appealed to the people to send to the police any photo or video on Thursday’s violence to “help investigation team in upholding the truth”.

In a tweet the Commissioner said: “I appeal to public who have any photo or video content regarding riots that happened in Mangaluru city on December 19 to mail it to mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp message to 9480802327. It would help investigation team in upholding the truth.”

Protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 turned violent in Bunder area in the city, claiming two lives in police firing.

The First Information Reprot (FIR) submitted by police to the II Judicial Magistrate First Class Court on Thursday night has named the two persons who died in the police firing as accused. Jaleel has been shown as Accused No. 3 and Nuseen as Accused No. 8.

It said that the two died of injuries after the police opened fire in the air to control the mob. According to police they opened fire in the air to protect public life and property.

The police opening fire has come under sharp criticism. The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) who have condemned it have said that it was unwarranted. The committee and the Congress have demanded a judicial probe into the firing.

Meanwhile, curfew was lifted in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Monday. However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC continue till 6 a.m. on December 24.

The city remained peaceful with normality returning on Monday.