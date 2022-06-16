Police Commissioner acting under RSS pressure: Congress

Congress leaders Deepak Chinchore, Anilkumar Patil and others held a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

June 16, 2022 20:39 IST

Transfer of Police Inspector attached to Vidyanagar Police Station in Hubballi opposed

Taking exception to the transfer of police inspector attached to Vidyanagar Police Station in Hubballi following protest by members of a Hindutva outfit, Congress leaders have alleged that instead of acting against those who abused a police officer on duty, the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner had yielded to the pressure by RSS and had transferred the officer.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Thursday, President of Hubballi Dharwad Rural District unit of Congress Anilkumar Patil, senior leader Deepak Chinchore and others including Rajat Ullagaddimath and Nagaraj Gouri took strong exception to the transfer of the police inspector and said that the Police Commissioner Labhu Ram who was otherwise known as an upright officer, had acted like ‘RSS puppet’.

“We have respect for the Police Commissioner who has handled various issues impartially. But, in a case where his own officers were abused and insulted by members of Sangh Parivar, the Police Commissioner had acted like a puppet of RSS. Instead of acting against those who demeaned the police officers, action has been taken against the officer himself. Such a step will demoralise the entire police force and encourage members of such organisations to indulge in such acts further,” Mr. Chinchore and Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Anil Patil said that going by the video clips about the incident that had gone viral, members of Sangh Parivar had not only prevented a police officer from discharging his lawful duties but also used foul language against an officer on duty, which was highly condemnable.

“We urge the Police Commissioner to immediately take action against those who abused the police officer, reinstate the police officer at the same police station immediately. Let there be a thorough inquiry, and if the police officer has committed any mistake, action can be taken as per law. But, transferring an officer who was subjected to abuse by Sangh Parivar, is highly condemnable,” Mr. Patil said demanding filing of cases against Sangh Parivar members under Section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC (Indian Penal Code)

Mr. Chinchore said that if actions are taken against officers, then criminals and those violating law would have no fear of law or Police.

Mr. Patil said in India every citizen had the right to protest peacefully but abusing or threatening a public servant in the name of protest should not dealt with strictly.

Mr. Rajat Ullagaddimath and Nagaraj Gouri said that under the BJP rule such instances of threatening public servants had increased and the Police Commissioner should take strict action.

The Congress leaders plan to take a delegation to meet the Police Commissioner demanding cancellation of the transfer and filing of cases against those who abused the police officer.

Background

An altercation had broken out between Police Inspector Mahanthesh Holi and Hindutva activist Mallikarjun Sattigeri, when the Police officer had gone to investigate in a case of serial thefts on KIMS Hospital residential quarters, of which one house belonged to Shivanand, brother of Mallikarjun. During the spot visit on June 13, Mr. Mallikarjun allegedly used foul language against the officer and police personnel on duty. Alleging that Mallikarjun was subsequently assaulted by the Police at the station, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) had staged protest on Tuesday and demanded that either they should be suspended or transferred. On Wednesday along with the inspector, Krishna Motebennur, a constable has been transferred by the Police Commissioner. Several police personnel have expressed dismay over the development.