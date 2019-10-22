Police Commemoration Day observed in Mysuru, Mandya

The Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial Park here on Monday to remember the sacrifices of the policemen in the line of duty.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Mysuru) T. Hiralal, chief guest, placed a wreath at the memorial. “The best way to remember their sacrifices and show respect was by emulating their ways. We need to remember their sacrifices every day,” he said.

Mr. Hiralal said 292 policemen, including 12 from Karnataka, became martyrs between September 2018 and August 2019. All of them died in the line of duty. “Society is peaceful because of the police. They were also helping the Forest Department in protecting our forest wealth.”

Karnataka Police Academy Director Vipul Kumar, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and other senior police officers were present.

In Mandya

Police Martyrs’ Day was observed at the parade grounds off Mandya-Bannur Road on Monday. M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, recalled their sacrifices. The names of 414 police personnel who had sacrificed their lives, in the last one year in the line of duty were read out.

The programme is organised on October 21 every year to mark the martyrdom of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in their fight against Chinese forces in Ladakh in 1959.