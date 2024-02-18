ADVERTISEMENT

Police caution people against online frauds

February 18, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police have asked people to act responsibly before investing money in online portals, apps or other instruments.

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled has cautioned people against falling prey to online or offline advertisements containing unrealistic promises of quick or unrealistically high returns.

Dr. Guled has asked citizens to exercise caution and due diligence during such transactions. He has urged victims of such frauds to report the transactions in the first hour of the incident. Victims can dial 1930 in the police control room or approach the nearest CEN police station for the purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave an example of recent incidents where three people lost around ₹1.5 crore to online frauds.

A resident of Khadakalat village near Chikkodi was coaxed into investing in some online platforms that were using fake names of famous brands.

Swindlers tricked him into investing by giving him 10 times his first-day investment. He invested around ₹75 lakh and got back only around ₹2 lakh.

A businessman from Gokak was tricked by some members through an advertisement on Telegram and WhatsApp. He lost around ₹28 lakh to the false promise of stock trading.

Another man from the district was cheated of around ₹58 lakh, Dr. Guled said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US