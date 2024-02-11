ADVERTISEMENT

Police catch chain-snatcher after 26 years

February 11, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police on Saturday tracked down a man who was on the run after being booked for chain-snatching 26 years ago. The accused, Gulab Pasha, allegedly committed the offence while he was 24-years-old. He has been arrested again for the offence and is 50 years old now.

The accused, according to the police, had robbed a gold chain from a woman identified as Vasantha in Jayanagar 5th block in January 1998. He was arrested and released on bail later. Since he did not have any previous cases, he jumped bail and settled in Ramanagara working as welder after changing his name.

The Jayanagar police, as part of the special drive to dispose off old cases, stumbled upon the case file of Gulab Pasha and began to check for clues to track him down. After a few days of effort, they tracked down his address and arrested him.

