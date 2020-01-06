Police case filed after Eshwarappa receives threat call

The Shivamogga police have registered a case following a complaint on a threat call made to Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa.

On Friday, an unidentified person allegedly called Mr. Eshwarappa on his mobile phone and expressed his ire against him for speaking on issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Hindutva ideology, and the decision to withdraw the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. The caller is said to have spoken in Tamil and warned that Mr. Eshwarappa would face dire consequences in 48 hours if he continued to speak on these issues. The Minister’s personal assistant received the call.

The police have enhanced the Minister’s security cover. They are also on the lookout for the person who made the call.