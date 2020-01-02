Police cane anti-CAA protesters in Shivamogga

The police resorted to mild caning to disperse some youngsters associated with the Campus Front of India who were staging a road blockade as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on B.H. Road in Shivamogga city on Thursday.

The youngsters, who gathered on B.H. Road in the evening, began to raise slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre for the passage of the Act. They described the CAA as discriminatory in nature and against the democratic ethos of the nation.

Police personnel arrived at the spot and asked the protesters to withdraw the road blockade. When they continued the protest, the police resorted to mild caning and took as many as 18 youngsters into custody. They were all released later in the day.