Police busts gambling racket operating from a tea stall in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
The High Grounds police on Saturday busted a gambling racket and arrested a group of four operating from a tea stall at SJ Park.
Based on a tip off, a team of police raided the shop and arrested the bookies identified as Basha, Babu, Saleem and Sameer. The police also recovered ₹9,000 and two mobile phones from them.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The accused were operating on behalf of K. Senthil, who is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track down the accused, a police officer said.
ADVERTISEMENT