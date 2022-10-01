Police busts gambling racket operating from a tea stall in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 01, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Grounds police on Saturday busted a gambling racket and arrested a group of four operating from a tea stall at SJ Park.

Based on a tip off, a team of police raided the shop and arrested the bookies identified as Basha, Babu, Saleem and Sameer. The police also recovered ₹9,000 and two mobile phones from them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused were operating on behalf of K. Senthil, who is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track down the accused, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
casino and gambling
crime
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app