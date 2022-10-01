Police busts gambling racket operating from a tea stall in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Grounds police on Saturday busted a gambling racket and arrested a group of four operating from a tea stall at SJ Park.

Based on a tip off, a team of police raided the shop and arrested the bookies identified as Basha, Babu, Saleem and Sameer. The police also recovered ₹9,000 and two mobile phones from them.

The accused were operating on behalf of K. Senthil, who is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track down the accused, a police officer said.