Police booked three people for slaughtering sheep publicly

October 26, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadugodi police have booked three people for slaughtering a sheep publicly as part of animal sacrifice for a local deity during the Dasara festival in front of Seegehalli gram panchayath office in Kadugodi on Wednesday.

Harish K.B., an anti-animal cruelty officer with People for Animals, an NGO working for animal welfare, noticed the incident and alerted the police on their social media account. Based on the information, Head Constable, Chikka Yallappa rushed to the spot and found blood stains around the area. But by then the accused had left the place with the sacrificed animal.

Chikka Yellappa later filed a case against the trio identified as Babu, Munikrishna, and Munirju, charging them under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and also under Karnataka Prevention of Animal sacrifice act for further investigations.

