Police book Youtuber for creating nuisance on busy Airport road

August 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

A city-based Youtuber who allegedly tried to teach an unruly car driver a lesson on the busy international airport road landed in trouble after the Yelahanka traffic police, based on a social media post, booked him for creating nuisance and disturbing motorists and slapped a fine of ₹2,500.

The accused, who claims to have 6 lakh followers for his social media channel, used to make posts with social messages and post them on his channel. The incident occurred a few days ago when the accused was riding on an airport road, clad in a bunny suit, and recording a video. While crossing a signal, a speeding car jumped the signal and zoomed past him.

The accused chased the car and slammed the side mirror, breaking it into pieces and returned on the same road with a message of teaching a good lesson. The video was uploaded by himself, following which someone objecting to his stunt tagged the city traffic police seeking action.

Based on the complaint, the Yelahanka police tracked down the bike and booked him under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, slapped a fine, and seized his bike for further action. The accused apologised to the police, assuring them that he would not repeat the mistake.

A senior police officer said that any kind of nuisance on the road or bike stunts will not be tolerated .