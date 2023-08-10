HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police book Youtuber for creating nuisance on busy Airport road

August 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A city-based Youtuber who allegedly tried to teach an unruly car driver a lesson on the busy international airport road landed in trouble after the Yelahanka traffic police, based on a social media post, booked him for creating nuisance and disturbing motorists and slapped a fine of ₹2,500.

The accused, who claims to have 6 lakh followers for his social media channel, used to make posts with social messages and post them on his channel. The incident occurred a few days ago when the accused was riding on an airport road, clad in a bunny suit, and recording a video. While crossing a signal, a speeding car jumped the signal and zoomed past him.

The accused chased the car and slammed the side mirror, breaking it into pieces and returned on the same road with a message of teaching a good lesson. The video was uploaded by himself, following which someone objecting to his stunt tagged the city traffic police seeking action.

Based on the complaint, the Yelahanka police tracked down the bike and booked him under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, slapped a fine, and seized his bike for further action. The accused apologised to the police, assuring them that he would not repeat the mistake.

A senior police officer said that any kind of nuisance on the road or bike stunts will not be tolerated .

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.