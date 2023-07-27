ADVERTISEMENT

Police book woman and her brother for child marriage

July 27, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Child Protection Officer filed a complaint against a woman who allegedly married her 15-year-old daughter to her brother.

The accused Subbulakshmi, 40, and her brother, Srinivasa, 36, took the victim forcibly to Tirupathi to get married, the police said.

The victim recently narrated the ordeal to her friends and the matter reached Child Protection Officer Rupa S., who visited the house and confirmed the incident.

Based on a complaint, the Varthur police booked the duo under the Child Marriage Restraint Act and have taken the victim before the child welfare committee for rehabilitation.

