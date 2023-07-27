Police book woman and her brother for child marriage

July 27, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Child Protection Officer filed a complaint against a woman who allegedly married her 15-year-old daughter to her brother.

The accused Subbulakshmi, 40, and her brother, Srinivasa, 36, took the victim forcibly to Tirupathi to get married, the police said.

The victim recently narrated the ordeal to her friends and the matter reached Child Protection Officer Rupa S., who visited the house and confirmed the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, the Varthur police booked the duo under the Child Marriage Restraint Act and have taken the victim before the child welfare committee for rehabilitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT