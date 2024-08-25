Police book two students for doing wheelies in twin cities, seize two motorcycles

In a bid to send a strong message to motorcyclists daring do stunts on empty roads posing danger not only to their own lives but also that of others, the Hubballi Dharwad Police have taken tough action against two motorcyclists found doing wheelies in Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have not only filed cases against the two motorcyclists, both students, but also seized their vehicles that were used for doing wheelies.

The videos of the wheelies have gone viral on social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Raveesh C.R., two sports bikes used for doing wheelies have been seized and cases have been booked against 22-year-old Komal of Ranebennur in Haveri district and 21-year-old Prajwal of Dharwad, both students.

He said that two cases under Section 281 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Sections 184 and 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act have been filed against the motorcyclists.

Section 281 of BNS pertains to rash driving or riding on a public way. Under the section, whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act in India deals with penalties for dangerous driving and Section 189 with racing and speed trials between motor vehicles in public places.

Parents fined

Mr. Raveesh said that parents found giving their vehicles to their minor children have been made to pay penalty to the tune of ₹25,000 by the local court.

In four cases registered in connection with minors riding vehicles in the last couple of days, the court penalised four parents for allowing their minor children to ride their vehicles.

Parents should not allow their minor children to ride two-wheelers or drive four-wheelers. By doing so, they will not only be risking the lives of their children but also that of others, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.