Police book private college principal after student is found dead

February 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Yadgir

The Lingsugur Police in Raichur district on Friday registered a case against a principal of a private college under POCSO Act and other provisions of the law in connection with the suspicious death of a PU first year girl student.

An FIR, that was lodged after a complaint was filed by a relative of the victim, says that the girl is studying in a private college where the accused Ramesh Sahebanna Tegginamani is working as principal. And, she was staying in a ladies hostel connected to another private college.

The FIR has said that the accused previously too subjected the victim to sexual harassment after calling her to his room. And, even on Friday, the FIR said, he called the student to his room and raped her and hanged her to death in the hostel room with a piece of her own cloth.

She was found hanging in her hostel room under suspicious circumstances.

The police registered a case under Sections 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3 (2)(v) and Sections 376 and 302 of Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the accused went absconding after the incident came to light. And, three teams of police officials have been formed to arrest him.