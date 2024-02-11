Police book nine BJP workers for alleged cruelty to cows

February 11, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Upparpet police have booked nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers including the general secretary of the party in the State P. Rajeev, under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, for roping in cows at a recently-held protest against the State government and allegedly “subjecting them to harassment”.

The BJP held a protest against the Congress -led State government over not releasing incentives due for dairy farmers at Freedom Park in the city on February 6.

Based on the report filed by a Police Sub Inspector, who was deployed for security duty, the Upparpet police charged Rajiv P., State General Secretary, Patil Nadahalli A.S., State Raitha Morcha President, Harish, president, BJP Bengaluru North District, Saptagiri Gowda, president, BJP Bengaluru Central District and five others.

The accused brought six cows and “harassed them for over four hours,” the complaint said. “The cows were not given fodder or water and made to stand without any shade. In addition to harassing them with blaring sounds from loudspeakers, the protesters tried to push the cows into BMTC buses when the police were detaining the protesters,” Prashanth, PSI, who filed a complaint, said.

