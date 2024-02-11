ADVERTISEMENT

Police book nine BJP workers for alleged cruelty to cows

February 11, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Police trying to clear BJP workers with cows during a demonstration over the alleged non-payment of subsidy to milk producers, in Bengaluru earlier this week. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Upparpet police have booked nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers including the general secretary of the party in the State P. Rajeev, under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, for roping in cows at a recently-held protest against the State government and allegedly “subjecting them to harassment”.

The BJP held a protest against the Congress -led State government over not releasing incentives due for dairy farmers at Freedom Park in the city on February 6.

Based on the report filed by a Police Sub Inspector, who was deployed for security duty, the Upparpet police charged Rajiv P., State General Secretary, Patil Nadahalli A.S., State Raitha Morcha President, Harish, president, BJP Bengaluru North District, Saptagiri Gowda, president, BJP Bengaluru Central District and five others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused brought six cows and “harassed them for over four hours,” the complaint said. “The cows were not given fodder or water and made to stand without any shade. In addition to harassing them with blaring sounds from loudspeakers, the protesters tried to push the cows into BMTC buses when the police were detaining the protesters,” Prashanth, PSI, who filed a complaint, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US