Police book hotel for supplying substandard food to police on duty

September 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidyaranyapura police registered a case against the manager of a hotel on Hesaraghatta road for allegedly supplying sub-standard food for the police personnel on special Ganesha festival bandobast duty in and around Yelahanka sub-division on Sunday .

The Vidyaranyapura police had been assigned to arrange food packets for 1200 police personnel deployed for bandobast duty. As per the directions the police had arranged kharabath, kesaribath, and vada packets from a veg restaurant on Hesaraghatta main road and distributed them to police on duty. However, some police personnel complained to the higher-ups about sub-standard and too much oil content affecting the health of the staff on duty.

Taking a serious note of this, the senior police officials have directed Vidyaranyapura police to register a case against the Manager of the hotel charging under section 273 (selling food or drink or any article which has been rendered or has become noxious) of IPC on Sunday. Few sample packets of the food have been sent to the food and safety department for verification while the police issued a notice to the manager for inquiry.

