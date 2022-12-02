Police book four in student ‘assault’ case in Belagavi

December 02, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Inspector-General of Police Satish Kumar is investigating the case, says Additional Director-General of Police Alok Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

The police have booked four, an adult and three minors, in connection with what was said an assault on a fellow classmate during a cultural festival in a private college in Belagavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah issued a press release saying that appropriate legal measures are being taken in connection with the incident.

The incident had led to some tension after pro-Kannada organisations termed it “an attack by non-Kannada groups on a Kannada-speaking boy who was trying to dance with the Kannada flag on his shoulder”. However, the police denied it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi, who investigated the incident, said that language was not the reason behind the spat. “It was a trivial reason, one boy stepping on the toes of the other. Both the accused and the victim are Kannada speakers. Both are minors,’‘ he said.

Some Kannada Rakshana Vedike activists staged a protest on Thursday in front of Gogte Commerce College where the incident took place. They hoisted a Kannada flag on the college gates and staged a rasta roko.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the police assaulted the victim in the case.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar responded saying that the incident is being investigated by Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) N. Satish Kumar.

Speaking in Hubballi on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied the Janata Dal(S) leader’s allegation.

And, a youth activist, Sarala Satpute, shared pictures of police removing Kannada flags from houses in Lakshmi Nagar in Belagavi. She said that in the name of law and order, the police are hurting the sentiments of Kannada speakers.

Also, Kannada Rakshana Vedike leader T.A. Narayana Gowda said that the police forcibly removed Kannada flags from houses and public places. He warned that if this is not stopped immediately, he and his supporters will go to Belagavi and hoist Kannada flags across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US