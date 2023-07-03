Police book finance company for hijacking school bus

July 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

A school bus driver and his assistant were allegedly abducted and assaulted by two recovery agents of a finance company before hijacking the bus they were in, on Begur main road, on Friday.

Based on the complaint filed by Annaji Rao, 56, driver of the school bus, the police registered an FIR against two people charging them with wrongful restraint, confinement, assault, and criminal intimidation for further investigations.

According to Rao, he took the private school bus to pick up school children along with the attendant, Raniyamma, 57. While the bus was heading to Begur main road, two men in an SUV stopped in front of the bus and got in. The duo started assaulting the driver and one of them pushed him and took control of the bus, while the other one shut the doors and windows.

The bus moved as the other man beat up Annaji Rao when he tried to resist. After reaching an isolated place on Hesaraghattta road, the duo claiming to be recovery agents from a finance company said, they are taking the bus because the school failed to repay the dues. The duo pushed Annaji Rao and Raniyamma out and sped away with the bus.

Annaji Rao called the management and narrated the ordeal before filing a complaint with the police.

The police said that they have issued a notice to the company to appear before them for questioning, based on which further action will be taken.