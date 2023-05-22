Police book civic officials and cab driver for woman’s death in underpass

May 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have booked civic engineers concerned and driver of the cab that got submerged in the K.R. Circle underpass on Sunday for causing death due to negligence.

Based on a complaint filed by Batula Sandeep, the Halasuru Gate police charged BBMP officials for poor maintenance of the underpass that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman and also driver Harish for driving the car inside the underpass while it was flooded. He alleged that the driver despite knowing that the underpass was being flooded drove into it following an autorickshaw.

As the car was submerged, the driver tried to switch on the engine, tried to open the door but in vain. He later broke the window glass and tried to attract the attention of people so that they could come to help. Meanwhile, water gushed in, and Bhanurekha sitting in the back seat panicked and drank water, the complainant explained. By the time Fire and Emergency Service personnel and public rescued them, Bhanurekha was unconscious and was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police arrested Harish, even as they have summoned the BBMP officials concerned to appear for investigation.