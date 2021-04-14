Police book case against two KSRTC staff

The Byndoor police in Udupi district have registered a case under the provisions of IPC, ESMA and Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act against two employees of KSRTC for obstructing operation of a bus and damaging it.

A communiqué from Udupi district police said driver Raghavendra (31), a resident of Byndoor, was on his way from Kundapura to Bhatkal on Tuesday afternoon along with conductor Ashok. When the bus reached Shiroor, accused Nagesh and Surendra, who came on a motorcycle, questioned him why he was on duty while other employees were on strike. They allegedly abused Raghavendra and later damaged the bus windshield with a stone before fleeing.

Based on Raghavendra's complaint, Byndoor police have registered cases under Sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 353 ( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (Criminal intimidation), and 34 (Acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of Essential Services Maintenance Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act against the accused. Police were looking for the accused, the communique said.