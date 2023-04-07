HamberMenu
Police book case against Congress worker for violating model code of conduct

April 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police have booked a case against a Congress worker for holding a meeting of the workers, violating the model code of conduct. The police booked the case a week after the violation was allegedly committed.

Mahabalesh Kouthi, general secretary of the Sagar unit of the Congress, had obtained permission to hold a workers’ meeting at the Mahila Samaja building on March 30. During the meeting, the organisers had arranged food for the participants, in violation of the model code of conduct. The MCC team, which visited the spot, reported the violation. 

Based on the report by the officials, the police have booked the case under the Representation of the People Act 1951 against Mahabalesh Kouthi, said a communication from the police on Friday.

