Police book 4000 traffic violation cases in a single day against e-commerce delivery executives

Continuing their special drive against e-commerce delivery executives violating traffic norms, Bengaluru Traffic Police booked a total number of 4293 cases and collected a total fine of ₹22.13 lakh in a single day on Friday.

Of the 4293 cases, 2318 cases were registered for riding without a helmet, 472 cases for riding in no-entry zones, 387 cases for riding in one-way routes, and 258 cases for jumping traffic signals.

A senior police officer, who was part of the drive, said, “Our aim is not to fine the delivery executives but to enforce traffic discipline.” The police had spread awareness before launching the drive, the officer said.

The BTP recently held a meeting with the representatives from e-commerce and food delivery companies to bring road discipline among their delivery executives and also to reduce violation cases.

Rash and negligent driving was found to be the major reason for traffic violation. In order to meet the deadline promises offered by the companies, these executives rush up to deliver orders. They do it under pressure becasue if they miss the deadline, the food parcel would be given free to the customer, but money would get deducted from the delivery executive. Thus breaking the traffic rules, putting the safety their own lives and others at risk.

“E-commerce companies should not fix such unrealistic deadlines considering the traffic and road conditions in and around the city,” said a member of the united food delivery partners union.

In a similar on November 10, the BTP officers booked 2670 cases and collected ₹13.7 lakh fines from the delivery executives.