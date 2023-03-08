Police book 25 for attempt to set fire to Dalit’s house in Haveri district

March 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The police have registered a case against several people belonging to upper caste on the charge of trying to set fire to a Dalit’s house at Nandihalli village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district.

According to police sources, the attempt to set fire to the house was made on Sunday night after an altercation between members of Dalit families and upper caste families during a procession taken out as part of the village fair on Saturday evening.

However, immediate intervention by neighbours prevented any damage to property and loss of life.

The accused in the case, numbering 25, are absconding since their attempt to set fire to the house.

The police have formed a team to arrest the accused who have been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police bandobast has been heightened in the village as a precautionary measure.