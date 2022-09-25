Police book 11 after conversion victim files complaint

Sridhar Gangadhar of Mandya district says he developed complications after circumcision was performed by a quack

The Hindu Bureau BELAGAVI
September 25, 2022 19:41 IST

The Hubballi Police have registered a complaint against 11 people, including a Muslim cleric, on the charge of forcibly converting a Hindu man to Islam.

Sridhar Gangadhar, a resident of Yadavanahalli in Mandya district, has filed a complaint with the Nava Nagar Police saying that the accused forced him to undergo circumcision and converted him to Islam.

He has named Attavar Rehman of Mandya, Azeesab of Bengaluru and Nayaz Pasha, Nadeem Khan, Ansar Pasha, Syed Dastagir, Mohammad Iqbal, Rafiq, Shabbir, Khalid, Shakeel and Altaf in his complaint.

According to the complaint filed on Saturday, the accused took the victim to Bengaluru. They kept him confined in a mosque in Banashankari there. Then, they started preaching Islam to him.

They forced him to eat beef and assaulted him. After the circumcision was performed by a quack, the victim developed complications, including bleeding and painful injuries with abscess.

“They took me to a mosque in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, for preaching Islam to me,” he has said in the complaint.

“They also forced me to sign an affidavit saying that it was a wilful conversion and gave me a target to convert three people every year to Islam,” the complainant said.

According to the complaint, the accused forced him to hold a pistol in his hand and took a photo of him with the weapon. They also forced him to transfer ₹35,000 to their bank account.

When the victim came to Hubballi to meet a woman, who he met online, he was attacked by unidentified men in Bhairidevarakoppa. He got himself admitted to KIMS Hospital later. That is why he decided to file a complaint in Hubballi, he said.

