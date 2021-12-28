Police begin enforcing night curfew in Belagavi

Police officers began strictly enforcing on Tuesday night curfew across Belagavi district for 10 days.

Various restrictions will be in place on social activities from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Commissioner of Police K. Thiyagarajan has promulgated prohibitory orders under Cr.PC Section 144. As per a release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe, New Year celebrations at pubs, restaurants and hotels are banned.

Eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50% of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2. All staff in such places must follow COVID-19 norms. Violators will be booked under National Disaster Management Act. Public transportation, ambulance services and pharmacies will operate round the clock.

Checking of those coming to the city from Maharashtra will be tightened at check-posts on the border. Production of a fresh RT-PCR negative certificate is mandatory.