Karnataka

Police bans toy trumpets

The plastic toy trumpets seized by the Mysuru city police.   | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The City police has banned the sale and use of plastic toy trumpets in and around Mysuru palace after receiving complaints of the nuisance caused by its shrill sound.

The blowing of the plastic toy trumpets by youngsters in and around the palace and on the illuminated streets of the city had become a source of nuisance to the tourists and other visitors.

After receiving complaints in the regard, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has banned their use and asked officials to ensure that the ban is effectively implemented.

On Saturday, the police officials seized more than 200 toy trumpets.

It may be mentioned here that the toy trumpets had similarly caused nuisance when the Mysuru district administration had earlier organised the Open Street Festival. A large number of youths were blowing them on D. Devaraj Urs Road, where the event was held, forcing the authorities to ban them.


