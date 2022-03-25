Police arrests second individual associated with TNTJ in threats to judges case

Muslim students wearing a burqa in protest against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on ‘Hijab’ by boycotting their internal exams in front of IDSG college, in Chikmagalur, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 25, 2022 11:30 IST

Earlier, city police had arrested one Rehamatullah, whose speech threatening the judges of Karnataka High Court with dire consequences, was arrested from Madurai

City Police have arrested a second individual in the case of issuing death threats to three Karnataka High Court judges including chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi over the recent hijab verdict they issued.

The arrested has been identified as Jamal Mohammed Usmani, 44, associated with Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath. He was arrested by Adirampattinam Police in Thanjavur District, over an incendiary speech he delivered at a protest organised by TNTJ in Adirampattinam over the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue. Bengaluru City Police brought him to the city on a body warrant and produced him before a city court that remanded him into eight days police custody.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, city police had arrested one Rehamatullah, whose speech threatening the judges of Karnataka High Court with dire consequences, referring to a judge who was killed in Jharkhand in what was made to look like an accident, was arrested from Madurai. He was also a member of TNTJ and a 4-minute video clip of the speech he made in a rally held by the organisation had gone viral, triggering a case. Jamal Mohammed Usmani, now arrested from Thanjavur, made a similar speech in Adirampattinam, police said.

Tamil Nadu Police have registered a third case in Ramanathapura District over an unidentified individual who made a similar speech threatening judges with dire consequences at a TNTJ protest rally. No individual has been arrested in the case so far.