Police arrests man for using foul language against Yathindra at public function in Gundlupet

January 27, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The police arrested a man for abusing Congress leader and former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah at a Kanakadasa function in Gundlupet near here on Saturday.

When Mr. Yathindra was addressing the gathering for Bhakta Shreshta Kanakadasa programme at D. Devaraj Urs Sports Grounds in Gundlupet, a man reportedly allegedly abused the Congress leader, who is also Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, in a foul language, sparking unrest among a section of the crowd.

Though the man left the venue on a motorcycle, a section of the crowd displayed their anger over the allegedly abusive language used by him against Mr. Yathindra and demanded action. Tension prevailed at the function for some time even as the Congress leader appealed to the crowd to remain calm.

Meanwhile, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, who was also present, asked the police officials to immediately arrest the accused to prevent a law and order problem at the venue.

When the man returned to the venue of the function a few minutes later, the police swiftly nabbed him and whisked him away in a police vehicle. He was later identified as Ranjit, a resident of Gundlupet town.

During his address to the gathering, Mr. Yathindra said building Rama Rajya was more important than constructing a Ram Temple. Rama Rajya can be built when poor people don’t go to sleep hungry, when youth have job opportunities, and when women can move around safely.

He said the nation’s founding fathers had espoused secularism while formulating the Constitution and cautioned against mixing religion with politics.

