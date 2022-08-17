Police arrested him when he was at home, says Shabana

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police took my husband into custody when he was having dinner at home, but later blindfolded him and shot at him,” Shabana, wife of Mohammed Jabi, has alleged in Shivamogga.

The police shot at Mohammed, 30, an accused in the stabbing case, and arrested him in the wee hours of Tuesday. He tried to escape after attempting to stab a policeman and that forced the police to open fire, as per the police version. He has been arrested on the charge of stabbing Prem Singh, 20, on August 15.

Ms. Shabana told the media on Tuesday that five policemen visited her house around 9.45 p.m. on August 15. Mohammed was having dinner then and the police took him into custody. At her request, the police allowed him to wash his hands before leaving home. “I asked the police why they were taking him. They said they would send him back soon. The policemen had come on two bikes. They made my husband sit in between two policemen on a bike and left,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An hour later, two policemen came to her house and took his phone. “By morning, I learnt through the media that he had been shot at. I rushed to the hospital and spoke to my husband. I got to know that late in the night he was blindfolded and shot at,” she said.

“The police are telling the media that he was shot at as he tried to escape after attempting to stab an officer. How could he get a knife when the police took him into custody at home? If he wanted to escape, he would not have stayed at home in the first place,” she said.

The couple has two daughters and a son. Mohammed was driving an autorickshaw for his living. “He is not associated with any organisation. We are all worried about his health. If he has committed any crime, let the law take own its course. But, how can the police shoot at him?” she asked.