ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest youth who brandishes sword during victory procession in Vijayapura

May 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man on the charge of brandishing a sword during the victory procession of a BJP leader in Vijayapura.

Officers of the Gandhi Chowk Police Station arrested Mahesh Kumar, a BJP supporter, on the charge of violation of some sections of the Arms Act.

The incident is said to have happened during the victory procession of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA from Bijapur City Constituency, in Vijayapura on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was in an inebriated condition.

He walked on the main road in front of the Sri Siddeshwar Temple with the sword in his hand. He lost control of the weapon for a few moments, as it fell from his hand.

But no one was hurt as there was no one around. Then, he cut his own hand. A few moments later, he lost his balance as a friend pushed him and he fell on the man who was videographing him.

A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US