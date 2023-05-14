HamberMenu
Police arrest youth who brandishes sword during victory procession in Vijayapura

May 14, 2023 09:20 pm

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man on the charge of brandishing a sword during the victory procession of a BJP leader in Vijayapura.

Officers of the Gandhi Chowk Police Station arrested Mahesh Kumar, a BJP supporter, on the charge of violation of some sections of the Arms Act.

The incident is said to have happened during the victory procession of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA from Bijapur City Constituency, in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The accused was in an inebriated condition.

He walked on the main road in front of the Sri Siddeshwar Temple with the sword in his hand. He lost control of the weapon for a few moments, as it fell from his hand.

But no one was hurt as there was no one around. Then, he cut his own hand. A few moments later, he lost his balance as a friend pushed him and he fell on the man who was videographing him.

A case has been registered.

