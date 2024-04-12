ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest two ganja peddlers in Bengaluru 

April 12, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basavagudi police have arrested two persons who were involved in peddling ganja and seized 47 kg of marijuana worth ₹11.7 lakh from the.

The police made arrests based on the information provided to them by informants. 

According to a press release, the police, after receiving the information, went to Mallikarjuna Temple Road where they were found the accused selling ganja. They were arrested at the site where they were peddling the drugs. 

The police also seized two mobiles. The arrested have been sent to judicial custody.

