Police arrest two for posting provocative material on social media

August 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Yadgir Town Police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested two on the charge of posting provocative material on social media.

The accused have been identified as 23-year-old Akbar Syed and 21-year-old Mohammad Ayaz. Both are residents of Yadgir city.

In a release here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has said that the accused persons posted provocative material on the social media urging their community members to kill kafirs and behead those who disrespect Prophet Mohammad.

A case under Sections of 153 and 505/2 of Indian Penal Code has been registered. And, the accused have been arrested, he said and added that further investigation is on.

