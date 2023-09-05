Police arrest two for opening fire at doctor in Raichur

September 05, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Yadgir

A special team of police officers on Monday arrested two accused in connection with a case registered at Raichur Rural Police Station in which the accused had opened fire at a doctor recently.

In a release on Monday, Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil said that the accused opened fire at city-based doctor, Jaya Prakash Patil, near Sath Mile Cross on the outskirts of Raichur on August 30 and fled from the scene after their attempt failed.

The department formed three teams of police officers as per a direction from Inspector-General of Police of Ballari Range, B.S. Lokesh Kumar. The team arrested Sharfuddin Mistai and M.D. Kamaruddin after thorough investigation and recovered a pistol and motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused opened fire at the doctor when was going from Raichur to Manvi in his car but luckily escaped after the shot misfired.

Additional Superintendent of Police R. Shivakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police M.G. Satyanarayana supervised the teams in which Police Inspectors Mahantesh, Pradeep, Gururaj Kattimani, Nagaraj Meka and Ningappa and Sub-Inspectors Prakash Reddy Dambal, Chandrappa, Sanna Veeresh, T.D. Manjunath took part.

