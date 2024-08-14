ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest two for killing man, launch search for three more accused

Published - August 14, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested two people on the charge of killing a 42-year-old villager at Benakatti in Belagavi district on Tuesday. Kadappa Shirasangi was found dead under a tree in a farm in the village.

After initial investigation, the police rounded up 21-year-old Lakshman Hooli and 28-year-old Satish Aribechi.

Investigators learnt that Nagappa had contracted Lakshman and Satish to kill Kadappa for ₹2.5 lakh. They also found out that Nagappa had an eye on Kadappa’s wife and wanted to eliminate Kadappa to have her.

The two accused invited Kadappa to a secluded place for a drink. When he lost his consciousness after drinking alcohol, they strangled him to death with a cloth.

The police are on the look-out for Nagappa and two others who were part of the plot. A case has been registered.

