The Women Police have arrested two accused in connection with the case of raping a minor girl in Beeranal village in Wadagera taluk of the district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the girl was raped by two accused, Ramareddy and Sanjeevgouda, of the same village when she had gone to attend nature’s call.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).