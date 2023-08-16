HamberMenu
Police arrest two following confusion over two flags on a mobile phone tower

August 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Dharwad Police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident that seemed likely to create disturbance in Hubballi.

On Tuesday evening, onlookers noticed two flags of different faiths tied to a mobile phone tower in Old Hubballi resulting in tension in the locality.

Rumours were rife that the one of the flags was of an enemy nation, forcing the police to swing into action.

The police action to remove the flags revealed that they belonged two different faiths and has nothing to do with the flag of another nation.

Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt for those involved in the incident.

On Wednesday, the police arrested two persons belonging to different faiths who are said to have tied the flags to the mobile tower.

Terming their action as mischievous in nature, the police have launched further investigation in the matter.

