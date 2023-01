January 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Koppal Police have arrested two cocks used for a betting game at Pannapur village of Gangavati taluk in Koppal district.

According to reports, the police raided a place where cockfight was being organised for the purpose of gambling near Basavanna Camp at Pannapur village on the eve of Sankranti celebrations and arrested the two cocks.

The accused are absconding. However, the police have seized their motorcycles.