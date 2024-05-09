Police arrest three for murdering former rowdy sheeter

In a swift action, the Banasawadi police arrested a gang of three who along with others hacked a 40-year-old former rowdy sheeter Karthikeyan, who had turned a new leaf, to death over an old rivalry on Tuesday.

The accused - Dharma, Ishaq, and Sultan - part of an opponent gang were tracked down based on the CCTV footage and local intelligence on Thursday. However, the prime accused in the case who is also a rowdy sheeter is on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said.

According to the police, the accused confronted Karthikeyan on ITC road in Banasawadi and hacked him to death in full public view.

The deceased was rowdy-sheeter till 2021 and the police had dropped him from the list of rowdies based on his good conduct. Since then Karthikeyan was running a real estate business and attending previous cases pending against him.

However the rival gang who had old scores to settle kept a tab on his activities for a long time before he was attacked, a police officer said.

