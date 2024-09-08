GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest three for cheating people in Hosapete

Published - September 08, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Hosapete Police have arrested three people who cheated people of lakhs of rupees by luring them with money-multiplying puja. They have recovered ₹35 lakh from the accused.

Twentyfive-year-old Jitendra Singh, a native of Rajasthan and currently residing in Chitradurga, 29-year-old Tukka Naik and 30-year-old Shanku Naik, both residents of Kallahalli in Hosapete taluk, have been arrested.

Addressing a press conference in Hosapete on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L. said that the accused lured people to deposit ₹7.5 lakh by offering a special puja to get back ₹80 lakh as returns.

“Jitendra Singh from Rajasthan, who is currently in Chitradurga, acted as a seer and the other two accused as agents to dupe people. The incident came to light when Kumar Naik, another resident of Kallahalli, who was cheated by the trio, filed a complaint with Hosapete Rural Police Station,” he said.

“Tukka Naik and Shanku Naik introduced Jitendra Singh to Kumar Naik on September 4. Kumar Naik was asked to keep ₹7.5 lakh in a box provided by the cheaters and offer the special puja. He was also asked to open the box after some days to see his money grow to ₹80 lakh,” he said.

“Accordingly, Kumar Naik mobilized ₹7.5 lakh from multiple sources and kept the money in the box. However, he smelled something fishy and opened the box on September 7 and saw only agarbatti packs, sandbags and three towels. When he realised the fraud, he lodged a complaint with the police,” Mr. Babu said.

Acting on the complaint, a special team was formed to crack down on the fraud. The team, comprising Circle Inspector of Police Gururaj R. Kattimani, Sub-Inspector of Police H. Nagaratna, Jayalakshmi and others, arrested the accused and recovered ₹35,14,740 and a cash-counting machine from the accused.

