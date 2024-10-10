Police arrest three for cheating 318 farmers as donkey milk scam unfolds in Vijayanagara dist.

The Vijayanagara Police arrested three people associated with Jenny Milk, a company that sells lactating donkeys to farmers at exorbitant prices on the false promise of procuring their milk at ₹2,350 a litre.

Jenny Milk’s 43-year-old managing director Nutalapati Murali, a resident of Vedapalayam in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh, 33-year-old manager Kavalapalli Umashankar Reddy, a resident of Galiveedu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, and 27-year-old supervisor Syed Mohammad Gous, a resident of Porumamilla in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, are the arrested men.

Speaking at a media conference at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district on Monday, Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L. said that five bank accounts of the company, three in Hosapete and two in Andhra Pradesh, have already been put under freeze.

As per information provided by the police officers, the accused lured farmers with an attractive scheme of purchasing a lactating donkey at around ₹1 lakh from Jenny Milk Company and selling milk back to the company at ₹2,350 a litre.

The scam came to light when the farmers lodged complaints with Hosapete Town Police on September 19.

As more number of farmers lodged complaints, Mr. Babu formed three police teams to arrest the accused.

The police said that 318 farmers were cheated by the company. Mr. Babu said that the case will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough probe.