GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest three for cheating 318 farmers as donkey milk scam unfolds in Vijayanagara dist.

Jenny Milk lured farmers in the district with a scheme of buying lactating donkeys at exorbitant prices and selling milk at ₹2,350 a litre

Published - October 10, 2024 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayanagara Police arrested three people associated with Jenny Milk, a company that sells lactating donkeys to farmers at exorbitant prices on the false promise of procuring their milk at ₹2,350 a litre.

Jenny Milk’s 43-year-old managing director Nutalapati Murali, a resident of Vedapalayam in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh, 33-year-old manager Kavalapalli Umashankar Reddy, a resident of Galiveedu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, and 27-year-old supervisor Syed Mohammad Gous, a resident of  Porumamilla in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, are the arrested men.

Speaking at a media conference at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district on Monday, Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L. said that five bank accounts of the company, three in Hosapete and two in Andhra Pradesh, have already been put under freeze.

As per information provided by the police officers, the accused lured farmers with an attractive scheme of purchasing a lactating donkey at around ₹1 lakh from Jenny Milk Company and selling milk back to the company at ₹2,350 a litre.

The scam came to light when the farmers lodged complaints with Hosapete Town Police on September 19.

As more number of farmers lodged complaints, Mr. Babu formed three police teams to arrest the accused.

The police said that 318 farmers were cheated by the company. Mr. Babu said that the case will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough probe.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.