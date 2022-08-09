Karnataka

Police arrest three drug peddlers

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 09, 2022 21:26 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:26 IST

The city police have arrested three persons on charges of dealing in narcotic drugs and seized MDMA from them.

While two persons were trying to sell the drugs, another was purchasing it when the sleuths of City Crime Branch (CCB), acting on a tip-off, arrested all of them on Pulakeshi Road in Mandi Mohalla police station limits on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During the crackdown, the CCB police recovered MDMA and ₹43,500, besides three mobile phones and one motorcycle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the two persons, who were trying to sell the drugs, had procured the MDMA from a main peddler based in Bengaluru, the other person was planning to sell the drugs to students of colleges in Mysuru city and others.

A case has been registered in Mandi Mohalla police station limits and the CCB is on the lookout for the main peddler from Bengaluru and the purchasers of MDMA in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...