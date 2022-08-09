Police arrest three drug peddlers

The city police have arrested three persons on charges of dealing in narcotic drugs and seized MDMA from them.

While two persons were trying to sell the drugs, another was purchasing it when the sleuths of City Crime Branch (CCB), acting on a tip-off, arrested all of them on Pulakeshi Road in Mandi Mohalla police station limits on Saturday.

During the crackdown, the CCB police recovered MDMA and ₹43,500, besides three mobile phones and one motorcycle.

While the two persons, who were trying to sell the drugs, had procured the MDMA from a main peddler based in Bengaluru, the other person was planning to sell the drugs to students of colleges in Mysuru city and others.

A case has been registered in Mandi Mohalla police station limits and the CCB is on the lookout for the main peddler from Bengaluru and the purchasers of MDMA in the city.