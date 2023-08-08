Police arrest three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Bengaluru

August 08, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bellandur police on Tuesday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally in Bengaluru.

The trio, identified as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Khadir, and Mohammed Zahid, working as rag-pickers and construction labourers, were caught by a team of NIA officials during a probe in a case related to them.

The officials detained and questioned them before handing them over to the police for allegedly staying illegally. Sources said probe revealed that the trio crossed the porous border and landed in the city in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio have been booked under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act for not having valid travel documents, while efforts are on to track down other illegal immigrants staying in the city, S. Girish, DCP, Whitefield division, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT