Police arrest three accused of killing lecturer

The deceased’s son is the main accused, the other two are his friends

The police on Tuesday arrested three accused in connection with the murder of a lecturer of a Government Pre University College at Gopalapur village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district.

The names of the accused were given as Basalingappa, alias Raju Manappa Gopalapur, (26), Suresh Shambhuling Kunte (23) and Madesh, alias Mahadevappa Durgappa Kattimani (20), all residents of Ramji Nagar, Roja (K) in Kalaburagi.

Manappa Tippanna Gopalapur (59), lecturer in Government Pre University College in Deodurg, was found dead near Kollur (M) village in Shahapur taluk on May 12. But, the victim’s brother suspected that it was a case of murder and accordingly, a complaint was lodged in the Shahapur Police Station.

“The police launched an investigation based on clues that the accused Basalingappa, who is the son of the victim’s first wife, had had a dispute with his father over the neglect of his mother and sisters. Then, the police interrogated Basalingappa, who confessed that he, along with the other two accused, killed his father using a knife,” Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said.

“They also thrashed him with stones for neglecting them and giving more preference to his second wife and children who are residing in Hayyal (B) village. He also further said that his father did not take care of his sister during her marriage,” he quoted him as saying.

Based on the confession, the police arrested Suresh Shambhuling Kunte and Madesh, alias Mahadevappa Durgappa Kattimani, who are the friends of accused Basalingappa.

Earlier, Dr. Vedamurthy formed a team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Yadgir Sub-Division James Menezes to crack the murder.

“Following a tip-off on the family dispute between the victim and his first wife and children, we conducted the investigation and arrested the accused,” Dr. Vedamurthy told The Hindu.

Police Inspector Srinivas V. Allapur, Sub-Inspector Shyamsunder Nayak and head constables Narayana, Babu Naikal, Satish Kumar, Bhaganna, Siddaramaiah and Dharmaraj were on the team.