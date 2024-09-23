GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest six in connection with murder in Kalaburagi, get them sent to judicial custody

Published - September 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi Police on Monday arrested six suspects in the murder of an 18-year-old youth at his residence in Naganahalli village on the outskirts of the city.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., addressing presspersons here, said that the deceased, Sumeet Mallabadi, was brutally killed by six people as his elder brother Sachin was having an affair with the daughter of one of the accused.

The names of five of the arrested people were given as Rajkumar, his wife, Jayamma, and their family members, Siddaram, Varun Kumar and Prajwal.

The police, who arrested the six accused, got them remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the girl’s family members visited Sachin’s house on Saturday and picked up a quarrel objecting to his relationship with her.

After the wordy quarrel took a turn for the worse, Rajkumar stabbed Sachin’s younger brother Sumeet with a knife in his possession, the police said.

A case was registered at the University Police Station. Two other accused are still at large.

Police teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal and Sub-Urban Sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police D.G. Rajanna to arrest the accused.

