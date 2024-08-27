ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest six for posting edited photos of student with girls in Dharwad

Published - August 27, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The six arrested, three of whom are students, demand money from the victim to delete the photos, according to a complaint

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad Police have arrested six people, including three students of Dharwad, on the charge of posting morphed photographs on social media of girl students with obscene comments.

The arrests were made by the police following a complaint by a student named Kumar whose edited photograph with six girl students was posted on social media (Instagram) with an intent to defame the girls.

In his complaint filed on Monday, Kumar said that when the aggrieved students requested those accused to delete their photos, the latter sought ₹15,000.

And, the accused also threatened the victim saying that they will post more obscene photographs if the money demanded by them is not given, he said.

Following his complaint, the Dharwad Urban Police registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act and Sections 308(2), 351(2), 78-3(5) of BNS.

The police arrested the accused within 24 hours of them taking up investigation.

The names of the arrested people have been given as Sachin Kadakbhavi of Gokak, Akash Meti of Muddebihal and Prakash Navalur of Kelageri in Dharwad, all three college students.

Along with them, Mounesh Badiger of Ramadurg, Anand Sendage of Raibag and Sunil Parvatikar of Gokak, who are staying in Dharwad to prepare for competitive examinations, have been arrested.

The police are on the look-out for two more people involved in the case.

