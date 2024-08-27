GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest six for posting edited photos of student with girls in Dharwad

The six arrested, three of whom are students, demand money from the victim to delete the photos, according to a complaint

Published - August 27, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad Police have arrested six people, including three students of Dharwad, on the charge of posting morphed photographs on social media of girl students with obscene comments.

The arrests were made by the police following a complaint by a student named Kumar whose edited photograph with six girl students was posted on social media (Instagram) with an intent to defame the girls.

In his complaint filed on Monday, Kumar said that when the aggrieved students requested those accused to delete their photos, the latter sought ₹15,000.

And, the accused also threatened the victim saying that they will post more obscene photographs if the money demanded by them is not given, he said.

Following his complaint, the Dharwad Urban Police registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act and Sections 308(2), 351(2), 78-3(5) of BNS.

The police arrested the accused within 24 hours of them taking up investigation.

The names of the arrested people have been given as Sachin Kadakbhavi of Gokak, Akash Meti of Muddebihal and Prakash Navalur of Kelageri in Dharwad, all three college students.

Along with them, Mounesh Badiger of Ramadurg, Anand Sendage of Raibag and Sunil Parvatikar of Gokak, who are staying in Dharwad to prepare for competitive examinations, have been arrested.

The police are on the look-out for two more people involved in the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.