ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest seven accused in Sirwar

Published - July 31, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Sirwar Police have arrested seven accused in connection with a case in which a liquor bottle was thrown inside a masjid in Sirwar town of Raichur district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident, youths staged a flash protest and demanded stern legal action against the culprits.

Police sources confirmed to The Hindu on Wednesday that the incident happened on Tuesday night at 8.30 p.m. They immediately arrested the accused and produced them before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Senior police officers visited the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered in the Sirwar Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US