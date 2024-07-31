Police arrest seven accused in Sirwar

Sirwar Police have arrested seven accused in connection with a case in which a liquor bottle was thrown inside a masjid in Sirwar town of Raichur district on Tuesday.

After the incident, youths staged a flash protest and demanded stern legal action against the culprits.

Police sources confirmed to The Hindu on Wednesday that the incident happened on Tuesday night at 8.30 p.m. They immediately arrested the accused and produced them before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Senior police officers visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Sirwar Police Station.