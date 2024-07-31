GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest seven accused in Sirwar

Published - July 31, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Sirwar Police have arrested seven accused in connection with a case in which a liquor bottle was thrown inside a masjid in Sirwar town of Raichur district on Tuesday.

After the incident, youths staged a flash protest and demanded stern legal action against the culprits.

Police sources confirmed to The Hindu on Wednesday that the incident happened on Tuesday night at 8.30 p.m. They immediately arrested the accused and produced them before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Senior police officers visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Sirwar Police Station.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.